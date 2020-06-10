Korea Investment CORP Sells 48,800 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of General Mills worth $16,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after buying an additional 2,017,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after acquiring an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $327,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $64.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.78.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.