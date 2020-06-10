Korea Investment CORP Sells 20,282 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,282 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP opened at $262.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.05. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

