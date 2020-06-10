Korea Investment CORP Sells 102,829 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,829 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Sun Life Financial worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 22.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 347,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 64,861 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 231,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:SLF opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

