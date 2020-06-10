Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,215 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 684,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,015,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,046,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $105.87. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 351,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,093 in the last three months. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

