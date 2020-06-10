Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.90.

EDU opened at $128.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.56. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $87.06 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.