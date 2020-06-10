Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,130,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,939,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,685,000 after acquiring an additional 188,001 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

PACCAR stock opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

