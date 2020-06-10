Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 1.31% of Regenxbio worth $15,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,677,000 after buying an additional 89,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regenxbio by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,503,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,679,000 after acquiring an additional 132,212 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Regenxbio by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140,979 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Regenxbio by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Finally, Kam Lawrence purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 4th quarter valued at $19,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regenxbio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.09. Regenxbio Inc has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 197.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1855.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $281,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,587,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $421,260. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

