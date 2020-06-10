Korea Investment CORP Purchases 42,000 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $16,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP lifted its position in Teradyne by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 108,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,008,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1,432.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 128,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

