Korea Investment CORP Purchases 386,400 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.14% of Centurylink worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centurylink during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 83.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTL. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

