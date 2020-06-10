Korea Investment CORP Purchases 21,800 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Fortinet worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $373,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 312,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fortinet by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,057,000 after acquiring an additional 386,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock opened at $138.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.17. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $149.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,859,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,955 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.