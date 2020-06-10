Korea Investment CORP Purchases 191,300 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926,386 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 191,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of HP worth $16,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in HP by 400.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of HP by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

