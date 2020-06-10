Korea Investment CORP Makes New $16.22 Million Investment in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,221,000. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the first quarter worth about $510,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 21.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 325,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,246,000 after acquiring an additional 57,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW opened at $204.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLTW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

