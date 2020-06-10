Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,090 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of Best Buy worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Best Buy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.52.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $34,304.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,098 shares of company stock worth $28,256,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

