Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 117.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

In related news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.48. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

