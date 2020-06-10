Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,482 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CGI were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 6,532.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIB. TheStreet raised CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, April 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CGI from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.64.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CGI Inc has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.35.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. CGI had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

