Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 221.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $128.64 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

