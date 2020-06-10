Korea Investment CORP Has $16.93 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,497 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $16,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.50. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.09.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

