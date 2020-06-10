Korea Investment CORP Has $15.90 Million Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,180 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.