Korea Investment CORP Has $15.34 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.28% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,488,000 after buying an additional 57,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. 361 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.74.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $113.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $61,302.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $153,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,796.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,238 shares of company stock valued at $231,669 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

