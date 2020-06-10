Korea Investment CORP Has $15.21 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,552 shares of company stock worth $296,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

