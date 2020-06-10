Korea Investment CORP Has $14.15 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,555 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,007 shares of company stock valued at $374,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

