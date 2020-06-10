Korea Investment CORP Has $13.23 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 729,229 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $193,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,342. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

