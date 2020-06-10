Korea Investment CORP Has $12.76 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.16% of CenterPoint Energy worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 966,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,933,000 after acquiring an additional 63,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

