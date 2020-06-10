Korea Investment CORP Has $12.14 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,560 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,997,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,642,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,504,000 after buying an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,327,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

COF stock opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.