Korea Investment CORP Has $11.83 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 237.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.94.

Shares of ES opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.97. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

