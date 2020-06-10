Korea Investment CORP Has $11.13 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.10 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

