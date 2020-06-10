Korea Investment CORP Has $10.97 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,031 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.26. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.