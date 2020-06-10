Korea Investment CORP Has $10.94 Million Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 60,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 47.0% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 44,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in International Paper by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $3,641,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 162,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 67,420 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

International Paper stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.34. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.