Korea Investment CORP Has $10.85 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,519,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Citigroup downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

