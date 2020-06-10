Korea Investment CORP Has $10.52 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,580 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 73,960 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,269,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,117,000 after buying an additional 273,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,471,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $279,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,759 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,347,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

AEM stock opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.73. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $69.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

