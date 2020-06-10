Korea Investment CORP Has $10.07 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 87,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,515,000 after acquiring an additional 155,322 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 485.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 144,950 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

