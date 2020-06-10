Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.12% of Essex Property Trust worth $16,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 30,007 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $268.04 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.15 and a 200-day moving average of $275.96.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.07.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.