Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,186 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $14,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

WELL stock opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

