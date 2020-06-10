Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 43.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $15,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 920,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 420,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,484,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $237.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.71.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

