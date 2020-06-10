Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $16,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $8,530,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $93.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,441,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

