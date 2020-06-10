Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 280,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.16% of Masco worth $14,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Masco by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Masco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

MAS opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $50.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

