Korea Investment CORP Buys 66,600 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Amphenol worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,272,782,000 after purchasing an additional 365,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,748,880,000 after buying an additional 1,210,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,822,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,007,383,000 after buying an additional 234,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,530,000 after buying an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,093,082,000 after acquiring an additional 770,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $5,132,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

