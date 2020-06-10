Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,366,000 after purchasing an additional 148,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,892,306,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,805,000 after buying an additional 147,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after buying an additional 76,302 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $472,627,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $302.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.74. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $172.38 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.08.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

