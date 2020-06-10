Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 250.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of W. R. Berkley worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,212,000 after buying an additional 222,615 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 539,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.81.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

