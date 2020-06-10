Korea Investment CORP Acquires New Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,771,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth about $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trane stock opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Argus downgraded shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.08.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

