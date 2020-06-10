Korea Investment CORP Acquires 171,700 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of AFLAC worth $15,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.4% in the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 85,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 3,546.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 561,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 545,733 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 322,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 61,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 452.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41,410 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

