Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.12% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth $31,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.