Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Trading 4.6% Higher

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.95, 4,648 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 180,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 91.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

In other news, CFO Robert Davis Ravnaas acquired 23,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,049.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Daly acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,489.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 108,165 shares of company stock valued at $481,967 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $95,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

