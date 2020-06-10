Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,563 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Kilroy Realty worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $726,029,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 804.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,151 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3,054.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 836,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 809,827 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,767,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,273,000 after purchasing an additional 415,344 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 21.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 245,799 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.