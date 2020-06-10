Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,977. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

