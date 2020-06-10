Kevin C. Burns Sells 188,536 Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 188,536 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $6,466,784.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE DT opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion and a PE ratio of -23.43. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 76.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

