Karin Gustafson Teglia Acquires 1,000 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karin Gustafson Teglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.59. Wintrust Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,098,000 after purchasing an additional 379,881 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,431,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,420,000 after purchasing an additional 118,988 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,518,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,887,000 after purchasing an additional 133,282 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,204,000 after purchasing an additional 58,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,142,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,282 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

