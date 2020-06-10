Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Stock Price Up 5.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) rose 5.7% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.45, approximately 313,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 154,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Specifically, Director Kyriazi Theo Melas acquired 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Kaleido Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleido Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The company has a market cap of $214.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 2,070.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

