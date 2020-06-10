Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Major Shareholder Buys $15,000,000.00 in Stock

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Kaleido Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $214.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.
Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.
KLDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleido Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kaleido Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.
About Kaleido Biosciences
Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.
