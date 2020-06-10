Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Major Shareholder Buys $15,000,000.00 in Stock

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Kaleido Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $214.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,143,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleido Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kaleido Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.