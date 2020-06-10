Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 8,000 by Jefferies Financial Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a GBX 8,000 ($101.82) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JET. Goldman Sachs Group set a £115 ($146.37) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($96.73) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($123.46) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,820 ($112.26) to £101 ($128.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,133 ($116.24).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 8,774 ($111.67) on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 65.28 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,168 ($116.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,438.28.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

